Class 1A-3A All-Calhoun County softball: Patterson capped Pleasant Valley career with another stellar season

Pleasant Valley pitcher Leah Patterson comes out of her wind during Friday's action in the Calhoun County softball tournament on Jacksonville State's University Field. Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

PLEASANT VALLEY — Find a softball pitcher who can spin it and locate in all zones, and you’ve got something special.

Pleasant Valley has had something special in Leah Patterson for years, and she showed once again why she’s Calhoun County’s top player in the Class 1A-3A group.

For another stellar season, including her memorable showdown with Alexandria’s Rylee Gattis in the county championship game, Patterson will repeat as the county’s small-schools player of the year.

The senior and Central Alabama Community College signee finished 27-8 with a 1.97 ERA and 1.19 WHIP. She struck out 319 batters in 188 1/3 innings and 40 appearances.

She also batted .303 with a .341 on-base percentage and 25 RBIs.

She was on the losing side of a 1-0 showdown with Gattis in the county championship. Gattis went on to become the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A pitcher and player of the year and The Star’s 4A-6A player of the year.

Patterson was also a first-team pitcher on the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state team. She was a second-team pick as a sophomore in 2019.

The ASWA did not select an all-state team in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patterson took a few minutes to discuss her and Pleasant Valley’s 2021 softball season and more for the player-of-the-year Q&A:

Question: Now that you’ve had a chance to reflect, what are your thoughts about the season that was for the Raiders and yourself?

Answer: We had a really good season, and it was a lot of fun. I don’t think I could’ve asked for a better season. It was really exciting.

Q: Talking to umpires and other coaches, all remarked about how well you spun the ball and located this season. What did you improve on this year?

A: In the past years, I would mainly focus on throwing outside pitches. This year, I kind of tried to work inside and outside, and that helps everything else out. I just tried to work on my spins and hitting my spots this year and getting better at spinning it. This year, I also felt like I had more endurance than the other years. It used to, I couldn’t pitch two games, seven innings, back to back.

Q: For folks who don’t know, how tough is that, to pitch back-to-back full games?

A: It is hard, but if you work out and stuff, it makes it easier.

Q: How much did late-season injuries to Taylor Nix and Macey Roper impact you guys in the postseason?

A: I really wish that they could’ve been there, but I thought that we did the best we could without them. I still wish we would’ve had them there. Offensively, they were really aggressive, and you could always count on them when they were batting.

Q: You were part of the pitchers’ duel in one of the more memorable county finals. Did you get a sense that something special was happening, and what’s it like to play in a game like that, battling another great pitcher?

A: It’s one of my most favorite games to play in, because you have to be focused the whole time. It’s really fun. I just really wanted to win the game, while we were playing it.

Q: What about your high school career makes you most proud?

A: I’m probably just proud for sticking to it and putting a bunch of hard work into something that I enjoy doing for fun.