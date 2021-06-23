Munford chef rolls out cookbook full of fast, family-friendly dishes

Munford's Earl Glass, a corporate chef of 15 years, has released his first cookbook. Submitted photo

According to Earl Glass of Munford, there are three things that chefs normally want in their careers: to own their own restaurant, to be on television and to have their own cookbook.

Glass owned and operated his own restaurant, Glass House Restaurant & Catering, for 15 years. He has made television appearances on TV24 and WBRC’s “Absolutely Alabama.” Now, he’s crossing another goal off the list with the release of his first cookbook, “Super Simple Recipes with Chef Earl.”