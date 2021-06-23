Severe Weather Statement issued for Sherman by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 18:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-23 19:02:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sherman THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL SHERMAN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 600 PM MDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.