Keep Chillin’ All Summer with Dunkin’s Cool New Brews

LAS VEGAS– Dunkin’ continues to go bold on cold this season, brewing a batch of new iced beverages perfect for every summer adventure and escape. The brand today introduced its new sun-sational selection of summer sips, launching Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. For even more exciting and innovative choices, new ElectroBrew and Kombucha drinks are now on the menu at Dunkin’ restaurants in select markets as well.