Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Keep Chillin’ All Summer with Dunkin’s Cool New Brews

By Greg Ferraro
nevadabusiness.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS– Dunkin’ continues to go bold on cold this season, brewing a batch of new iced beverages perfect for every summer adventure and escape. The brand today introduced its new sun-sational selection of summer sips, launching Sunrise Batch Iced Coffee, Smoked Vanilla Cold Brew with Sweet Cold Foam, and Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide. For even more exciting and innovative choices, new ElectroBrew and Kombucha drinks are now on the menu at Dunkin’ restaurants in select markets as well.

www.nevadabusiness.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cold Brew#Iced Coffee#Coffee Beans#Restaurants#Food Drink#Smoked Vanilla Iced Latte#Electrobrew#Sunrise Batch Hot Coffee#Limited Batch#The Sweet Cold Foam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
MLBABC News

Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...