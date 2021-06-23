Cancel
Meet Southwest Airlines' incoming CEO Bob Jordan

By Catherine Leffert
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 6 days ago
Bob Jordan will take over as CEO from Gary Kelly effective Feb. 1 and he spoke with the Dallas Business Journal about how he got there.

