Meet Southwest Airlines' incoming CEO Bob Jordan
Bob Jordan will take over as CEO from Gary Kelly effective Feb. 1 and he spoke with the Dallas Business Journal about how he got there.www.bizjournals.com
Bob Jordan will take over as CEO from Gary Kelly effective Feb. 1 and he spoke with the Dallas Business Journal about how he got there.www.bizjournals.com
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas