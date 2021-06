Hey there friends! I am almost done with the Whole 30, I have 5 days left. I am in the home stretch! It has been difficult, but I am definitely feeling good. I have energy, my blood sugar has been more stable, my skin is clear, and I have even lost a few pounds. My best friend’s mom came to visit us a few weeks ago, and she shared with me a great muffin recipe she had found and modified. She had done the Whole 30 previously this year and these muffins were a life saver for her sweet cravings.