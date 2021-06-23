Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

A Beginner's Guide to Visualization, According to Experts

By Jessica Estrada
Byrdie
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Visualizing what you want" is a practice you often hear about in personal development circles from life coaches (myself included!), spiritual teachers, and wellness experts. Celebrities such as Oprah and Jim Carrey even credit visualization as one of the keys to their wild success. The concept itself is pretty straightforward to understand—you mentally rehearse what you want to bring into reality. But, how do you actually visualize? How does visualization work, and what makes it so powerful? To help answer these questions, I chatted with a psychologist and neuroscientist. Keep reading for a beginner's guide to visualization.

www.byrdie.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah
Person
Jim Carrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Coaches#Visualization#Visual Images#Beginner#Mit Sloan#Psyd#Md#Aphantasia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

The Personality Trait That Indicates High IQ

Fluid intelligence refers to the raw speed at which the brain works. A hunger for new, unconventional ideas is one of the strongest indicators of high IQ, research finds. People with high IQs are intellectually curious and enjoy things like unusual activities, philosophical arguments and brain teasers. This desire for...
HobbiesHypebae

A Beginner's Guide to Tarot Cards

While tarot mainly functioned as playing cards in Europe in the mid-15th century, by the 18th century, predictions were made through tarot decks under the practice of tarot reading. Fast forward to present day, tarot cards are now used as a self-reflection tool for spirituality. “It can be used to gain perspective on complicated situations and to help you get clarity before making decisions,” says Audrey Tsang, founder of Hong Kong-based tarot shop Little Little.
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Beginner’s guide to learn computer vision in 2021

Ever since my first year of undergraduate studies, I was part of a robotics club, and during that time, Deep Learning was a fairly new buzzword in our university. Everyone was crazy about computer vision in my club because, after a workshop on image processing, we all thought that the world had shown its true potential to us! Now driven by the herd, I also learned and explored the same resources as everyone around me, and they gave me a great foundation. But my very first interview for a computer vision startup put me in my place. I had not understood how vast this field really is, so to help you guys avoid that embarrassment, I am putting together resources to make your journey easier.
TravelPosted by
LiveScience

A beginner's guide to time travel

Everyone can travel in time. You do it whether you want to or not, at a steady rate of one second per second. You may think there's no similarity to traveling in one of the three spatial dimensions at, say, one foot per second. But according to Einstein's theory of relativity, we live in a four-dimensional continuum — space-time — in which space and time are interchangeable.
GooglePosted by
Forbes

A Beginner's Guide To SEO Keyword Research In 2021

By Amine Rahal, entrepreneur and writer. Amine is the CEO of IronMonk, a digital marketing agency specializing in SEO & CMO at Regal Assets, an IRA company. There used to be a time when you could install a free Chrome browser plug-in, scrape all the competitive keywords you need, throw them into an article a couple of dozen times and then immediately rank for high-volume search terms after hitting "publish" on your WordPress site. Those days are no longer, and that's not such a bad thing.
Softwarejetbrains.com

Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Docker – Webinar Recording

The recording of our webinar, Absolute Beginner’s Guide to Docker, with Jonathan Turner, is now available. Subscribe to our community newsletter to receive notifications about future webinars. Are you tired of hearing people gush about how great Docker, Kubernetes and containers are and not knowing exactly what they’re talking about?...
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

3 Stress Management Techniques That Can Make Your Life Better

Society has a stress problem, and it’s only been compounded by the pandemic. American Psychological Association research shows 67% of people are more stressed now than before. And before, they weren’t exactly relaxed. Stress isn’t a new or uncommon phenomenon, of course. It’s a part of life. Still, overwhelming stress...
ScienceMindBodyGreen

The 3 Qualities Of A Healthy Brain, According To Science

On any given day, we traverse through an impressively diverse range of situations: cooking breakfast for our family, navigating a busy city, getting our workout in, building complex spreadsheets, solving an unexpected problem, processing big emotions like sadness and/or joy, and that’s just the beginning... We’re seldom aware of it, but all these situations are ultimately made possible by one thing: our brain.
EconomyNorwalk Hour

The Beginner's Guide to User-Generated Content

By now, most entrepreneurs are familiar with the tenets of content marketing. You write, record or produce content from scratch, promote it, then reap the rewards of higher brand visibility and traffic. But what if someone else developed that content for you?. That’s the idea behind user-generated content. Put it...
Mental HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

The Pandemic Did Not Affect Mental Health the Way You Think

You’ve probably heard that the coronavirus pandemic triggered a worldwide mental-health crisis. This narrative took hold almost as quickly as the virus itself. In the spring of 2020, article after article—even an op-ed by one of us—warned of a looming psychological epidemic. As clinical scientists and research psychologists have pointed out, the coronavirus pandemic has created many conditions that might lead to psychological distress: sudden, widespread disruptions to people’s livelihoods and social connections; millions bereaved; and the most vulnerable subjected to long-lasting hardship. A global collapse in well-being has seemed inevitable.
Mental HealthThrive Global

3 Simple Ways To Reframe Your Inner Dialogue

Do you pay attention to how you speak to yourself? What are the recurring thoughts that take place in your head?. Whether you realize it or not, your inner dialogue is a powerful tool you can use to build the life you want. Every choice you make is decided by your inner voice, so it’s important to listen to what it says.
Animalscountryliving.com

A beginner's guide to hiking with your dog

Hiking with your dog is a great bonding experience and encourages you to adopt their curiosity and sense of adventure, but it requires a lot of preparation. A long-distance trek is quite different to a daily walk, so you'll need to make sure your dog is healthy enough to hit the trail.
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

How your phone can predict depression and lead to personalized treatment

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness and the World Health Organization, depression affects 16 million Americans and 322 million people worldwide. Emerging evidence suggests that the COVID-19 pandemic is further exacerbating the prevalence of depression in the general population. With this trajectory, it is evident that more effective strategies are needed for therapeutics that address this critical public health issue.
ScienceForbes

Leveraging Behavioral Science To Build Better Habits: 10 Expert Tips

As humans, we’re creatures of habit. Whether it’s a daily workout or a daily doughnut, it’s natural for our brains to create routines we follow habitually, be they good or bad. The field of behavioral science has brought new theories to the forefront, such as using positive self-talk and understanding...
Gardeningcityline.tv

A Gardening Expert's Guide To Get Rid Of Weeds

Are you a frustrated gardener? Are there too many weeds in your garden? Frank Ferragine has some great tips to help you get rid of those weeds. Here are the top five best ways to get rid of weeds!. #1 Weed after a rain. Weeds after rain are easier to...
Jobssnntv.com

10 Ways To Beat Work-Related Stress

Originally Posted On: 10 Ways To Beat Work-Related Stress – A Better Today Media. Every job has its moments of stress. Sometimes a bit of stress can help to provide that boost of energy when we need it most. However, too much stress can often have the opposite effect, draining us of our energy and making us perform worse.
GardeningTree Hugger

Beginner's Guide to Growing Lemon Balm: Plant Care Tips and Uses

Earning the title of Herb of the Year in 2007 by the International Herb Association, lemon balm is a hidden gem of the herb gardening world. All mints have the reputation of being easy to grow, and this variety is no different. Just add a single plant to your garden, and it’ll come back (and possibly multiply) year after year.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Alchemy Stars Beginners Guide and Tips

Alchemy Stars is a line strategy RPG mobile game developed by TourDog Studio with the involvement of Tencent Games and is available for free to download on Android and iOS. A self-proclaimed revolutionary game that promises to elevate the genre to levels yet to be reached, the long-awaited and recently released Alchemy Stars has already garnered over a million pre-registrations worldwide. If a player needs a Beginners Guide, Tips, and Tricks to be an expert player in Alchemy Stars, go through this article, it will provide a player with basic strategies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy