A Beginner's Guide to Visualization, According to Experts
"Visualizing what you want" is a practice you often hear about in personal development circles from life coaches (myself included!), spiritual teachers, and wellness experts. Celebrities such as Oprah and Jim Carrey even credit visualization as one of the keys to their wild success. The concept itself is pretty straightforward to understand—you mentally rehearse what you want to bring into reality. But, how do you actually visualize? How does visualization work, and what makes it so powerful? To help answer these questions, I chatted with a psychologist and neuroscientist. Keep reading for a beginner's guide to visualization.www.byrdie.com