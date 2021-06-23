A Beginner's Guide to Visualization, According to Experts

Ever since my first year of undergraduate studies, I was part of a robotics club, and during that time, Deep Learning was a fairly new buzzword in our university. Everyone was crazy about computer vision in my club because, after a workshop on image processing, we all thought that the world had shown its true potential to us! Now driven by the herd, I also learned and explored the same resources as everyone around me, and they gave me a great foundation. But my very first interview for a computer vision startup put me in my place. I had not understood how vast this field really is, so to help you guys avoid that embarrassment, I am putting together resources to make your journey easier.