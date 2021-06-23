Fingerprinting Express Celebrates with Grand Opening of Fifth Location in Nevada – Third Location in Southern Nevada, Offering Notary Services, Monday-Saturday
Fingerprinting Express, a leader in digital fingerprinting, notary public services and background checks, celebrated with a grand opening of its third location in southern Nevada. Encompassing more than 17 years experience statewide, and five statewide locations, Fingerprinting Express is establishing itself as Nevada’s leader in fingerprint background checks. Fingerprinting Express always has a professional Notary Public available Monday-Saturday. The new Las Vegas site is located at 2351 N. Rainbow Blvd., Suite 102 Las Vegas, Nevada, 89108.www.nevadabusiness.com