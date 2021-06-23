Fingerprinting Express Celebrates with Grand Opening of Fifth Location in Nevada – Third Location in Southern Nevada, Offering Notary Services, Monday-Saturday

Public invited to grand opening of new RV dealer in Atascadero. –California RV Outlets is the newest RV dealer in California and they are located right here in the North County. To celebrate their grand opening they are inviting all SLO county residents and visitors to attend their grand opening Saturday, June 19, and Saturday, June 26. California RV outlets will be open their usual hours of 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and they will be serving complimentary grilled hot dogs and non-alcoholic beverages from 10 am to 5 PM. In addition to the complimentary food and beverages, California RV outlets will have a bounce house available for hours of fun!