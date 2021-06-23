Cheyenne Police Department DUI Van

The City of Sheridan and the Sheridan Police Department have been enjoying hosting guests with the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association this week. A media release issued by the SPD states that they would like to welcome and thank the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) officers who will bring and operate the DUI processing van on the nights of June 25th and June 26th. The intent is to facilitate everyone’s enjoyment of what should be a fun weekend without having to make any arrests. If a motorist is arrested for DUI, he or she will be processed in the DUI van.