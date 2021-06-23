Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

Cheyenne Police Department DUI Van

By Ron Richter
Sheridan Media
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Sheridan and the Sheridan Police Department have been enjoying hosting guests with the Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association this week. A media release issued by the SPD states that they would like to welcome and thank the Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) officers who will bring and operate the DUI processing van on the nights of June 25th and June 26th. The intent is to facilitate everyone’s enjoyment of what should be a fun weekend without having to make any arrests. If a motorist is arrested for DUI, he or she will be processed in the DUI van.

sheridanmedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Crime & Safety
County
Sheridan County, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
City
Veteran, WY
State
Wyoming State
Sheridan County, WY
Crime & Safety
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
Florida StatePosted by
CNN

Tropical Storm Elsa heads toward Florida

A second major airport announces closures ahead of potential Elsa impacts. A second major Florida airport announced closures Tuesday ahead of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa. According to a statement on the Southwest Florida International Airport’s website, “there will be flights cancelled this afternoon.” RSW is located in Fort...
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon to rebid JEDI cloud contract at center of Microsoft-Amazon dispute

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday and will seeks bids on a new contract, saying in a statement that tech giants Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O) are the only providers "capable of meeting the department's requirements." Microsoft...

Comments / 0

Community Policy