Allentown bill aims to give minority-owned businesses a better shot at city contracts
Allentown would give preference to minority-owned businesses in awarding city contracts if forthcoming legislation spearheaded by City Councilmember Ce-Ce Gerlach is adopted. Council’s budget & finance committee on Wednesday night reviewed a preliminary draft of Gerlach’s bill, which she plans to introduce in July. It’s the first in a series of progressive proposals intended to create more employment opportunities for residents in the majority-minority city.www.mcall.com