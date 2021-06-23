Cancel
Allentown bill aims to give minority-owned businesses a better shot at city contracts

By Andrew Wagaman
Allentown Morning Call
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllentown would give preference to minority-owned businesses in awarding city contracts if forthcoming legislation spearheaded by City Councilmember Ce-Ce Gerlach is adopted. Council’s budget & finance committee on Wednesday night reviewed a preliminary draft of Gerlach’s bill, which she plans to introduce in July. It’s the first in a series of progressive proposals intended to create more employment opportunities for residents in the majority-minority city.

House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

The House passed legislation on Tuesday that would remove artwork from the Capitol that honors people with legacies of defending slavery, including by serving the Confederacy. The 285-120 vote was bipartisan, but it split Republicans. A minority of 67 Republicans joined with all Democrats in support, while 120 voted against it.
White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal

The White House is mounting an all-out effort to sell the bipartisan infrastructure deal President Biden and a group of senators agreed to last week, deploying top administration officials to states and engaging lawmakers to help build support inside and outside Washington for the package. Biden in a speech in...
North Korea's Kim chides officials for unspecified pandemic lapse

SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chastised top ruling party officials for failures in anti-epidemic work that led to an unspecified "grave incident" and put the safety of the country and people at risk, state media reported on Wednesday. The report by state news agency...
Attorney: Woman says Dodgers' Trevor Bauer assaulted her

LOS ANGELES -- Police are investigating an allegation of assault against Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer and an attorney for the accuser says the woman has obtained a protection order. Major League Baseball also is looking into the allegation. “The Dodgers were made aware of the allegations against Trevor...
NSA refutes Tucker Carlson spying allegation

The National Security Agency (NSA) on Tuesday rejected claims made by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the agency was monitoring his electronic communications and seeking to leak them in an effort to take his show off the air, calling the allegations “not true.”. “Tucker Carlson has never been an...