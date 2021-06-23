Cancel
Emmys allowing winners to choose neutral gender terms for statues

By Brandi Copper
850wftl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving options is always a divine way to be seen and heard. The Emmys are setting the tone for being inclusive by giving nominees and winners the choice to be called performers, actors or actresses at this years ceremony. On Tuesday, The Television Academy announced that the winners and nominees...

