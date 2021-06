There has been an uproar among Republicans about critical race theory. I think they are unaware of what it is. Critical race theorists look at how the history of racism and discrimination in the United States still has an impact on the status of Blacks today. It is not “rewriting” history, but it is pointing out how the history that we have been taught has presented a biased view, whitewashed, some say, in such a way that it excludes many of the facts about how our country developed from the time the first settlers landed until the present. It is uncovering facts that have been ignored or intentionally suppressed about the role of slavery and racism in the shaping of our country. Critical race theory is meant to fill in those gaps and help us understand more completely how our nation got to be where we are in the 21st century.