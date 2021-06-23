Indiana Gets Another Commitment, This Time From Ohio OL Carter Smith

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana continues to add to its 2022 recruiting class on a daily basis, and on Wednesday it was Carter Smith, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle from Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio, who committed to Tom Allen and the Hoosiers.

Smith, a composite three-star recruit, also had offers from several Big Ten schools, and was sought after by several SEC and ACC schools as well. He took officials visits to Virginia and Northwestern prior to coming to Bloomington last weekend.

“I never thought I would make it this far,” Smith said on Twitter when he announced his commitment. “It was after my sophomore season that I decided I wanted to play football at the next level. With the support of my peers and family, I’m so excited to say I made it.”

Smith was in Bloomington over the weekend on an official visit, and he was impressed with what he saw.

“It’s been one of the most phenomenal coaching staffs in the country,” Smith told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. “Coach Allen has won so many awards. I talked with IU alum (and fellow Ohio product) Hunter Littlejohn. I’m so riled up right now. They have one of the greatest strength coaches in the country right now, he came from the New York Giants to work with them. They have the No. 1 business school in the country, that gets me excited.

“Dude they were screaming bro,” Smith stated. “Not because of the fact I was their second commit of the day (quarterback Josh Hoover of Texas) but for me especially. I know I have a great relationship with (offensive line) Coach (Darren) Hiller, it made me feel so good.”

Indiana has added four people to its 2022 class since Sunday. There are seven commitments now.

