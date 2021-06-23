Cancel
Indiana State

Indiana Gets Another Commitment, This Time From Ohio OL Carter Smith

By Tom Brew
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 7 days ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana continues to add to its 2022 recruiting class on a daily basis, and on Wednesday it was Carter Smith, a 6-foot-6, 275-pound offensive tackle from Olentangy Liberty High School in Powell, Ohio, who committed to Tom Allen and the Hoosiers.

Smith, a composite three-star recruit, also had offers from several Big Ten schools, and was sought after by several SEC and ACC schools as well. He took officials visits to Virginia and Northwestern prior to coming to Bloomington last weekend.

“I never thought I would make it this far,” Smith said on Twitter when he announced his commitment. “It was after my sophomore season that I decided I wanted to play football at the next level. With the support of my peers and family, I’m so excited to say I made it.”

Smith was in Bloomington over the weekend on an official visit, and he was impressed with what he saw.

“It’s been one of the most phenomenal coaching staffs in the country,” Smith told Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports. “Coach Allen has won so many awards. I talked with IU alum (and fellow Ohio product) Hunter Littlejohn. I’m so riled up right now. They have one of the greatest strength coaches in the country right now, he came from the New York Giants to work with them. They have the No. 1 business school in the country, that gets me excited.

“Dude they were screaming bro,” Smith stated. “Not because of the fact I was their second commit of the day (quarterback Josh Hoover of Texas) but for me especially. I know I have a great relationship with (offensive line) Coach (Darren) Hiller, it made me feel so good.”

Indiana has added four people to its 2022 class since Sunday. There are seven commitments now.

Related stories on Indiana recruiting

  • JOSH HOOVER: Indiana got its first offensive commitment in the class of 2022 on Tuesday night when Rockwall-Heath (Texas) quarterback Joshn Hoover committed to the Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
  • ISAIAH JONES: Linebacker Isaiah Jones of London, Ohio committed to Indiana on Sunday. Jones is 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds, and received substantial interest from Minnesota, Cincinnati, Duke, Wake Forest and several MAC schools. CLICK HERE
  • TREVELL MULLEN: Four-star Florida cornerback Trevell Mullen, the younger brother of Indiana All-American cornerback Tiawan Mullen, committed to Indiana on Sunday after his official visit to Bloomington. CLICK HERE
  • DASAN McCULLOUGH: Four-star athlete Dasan McCullough, one of the top players in the Class of 2022, has de-committed from Ohio State and will join Indiana instead. His father is Indiana running backs coach Deland McCullough. CLICK HERE
  • KAIDEN TURNER: Arkansas linebacker Kaiden Turner loves what Indiana's linebackers do, and he's thrilled to commit to the Hoosiers and join that outastanding group. CLICK HERE
  • RICHARD THOMAS: South Florida defensive end Richard Thomas has committed to Indiana, keeping the Florida-to-Bloomington pipeline alive for Tom Allen and his Hoosiers. CLICK HERE
  • INDIANA SCHEDULE: Here is the complete Indiana football schedule for the 2021 season. CLICK HERE
