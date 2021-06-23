Cancel
Form 4 CLARIVATE Plc For: Jun 21 Filed by: Cortas Usama

 6 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. In connection with a series of related reorganization transactions, which were effected on June 21, 2021, the...

Markets

Form 4 U.S. CONCRETE, INC. For: Jun 25 Filed by: Lesley Philip Daren

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The March 1, 2021 stock award's third performance-based target of a 20-day consecutive trading day threshold of...
Stocks

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 25,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 930.79 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Markets

Form 4 WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES For: Jun 28 Filed by: MCCONNELL JOHN P/OH

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Markets

Form 4 BLACKLINE, INC. For: Jun 29 Filed by: Tucker Therese

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Markets

Form 4 IRADIMED CORP For: Jun 26 Filed by: HAWKINS JAMES B

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's common stock. 2. On June 26, 2019, the reporting person received restricted...
Stocks

Form 4 TILLY'S, INC. For: Jun 28 Filed by: ZEICHNER BERNARD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Economy

Form 4 VIRCO MFG CORPORATION For: Jun 28 Filed by: Winkler Agnieszka

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents a grant of restricted stock vesting on June 28, 2022. Agnieszka Winkler by Robert E. Dose, her attorney in...
Economy

Form 4 CIM Commercial Trust For: Jun 25 Filed by: Kuba Shaul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. On June 10, 2021, the issuer commenced a rights offering pursuant to which the issuer distributed non transferable subscription rights (the "Subscription Rights") to holders of record of its common stock as of 4:00 p.m., New York Time, on June 11, 2021. Each eligible recordholder received one Subscription Right for each share of common stock held of record by such holder as of the record date. Each Subscription Right entitled its holder, subject to certain limitations and conditions, to purchase one share of common stock at a subscription price of $9.25 per share. Holders of Subscription Rights that exercised in full such basic subscription rights were entitled, subject to certain limitations and conditions, to oversubscribe for additional shares of common stock that remained unsubscribed for in the rights offering. The rights offering expired on June 23, 2021 and the Company announced the results of the offering on June 25, 2021.
Economy

Form 4 AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES For: Jun 28 Filed by: Scott Brian M.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Business

Form 4 FTAC Olympus Acquisition For: Jun 25 Filed by: Gilbert Ryan Mark

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. On June 25, 2021 (the "Closing...
Lifestyle

Form 4 BurgerFi International, For: Jun 25 Filed by: JOHN ROSATTI REVOCABLE TRUST

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Markets

Form 4 Altisource Asset Managem For: Jun 24 Filed by: Byrd Ricardo

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Director Stock...
Markets

Form 4 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR For: Jun 24 Filed by: Elashmawi Esam

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Restricted Stock Units - no purchase...
Grocery & Supermaket

Form 8.5(EPT/RI)-Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc Amnd

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
Markets

Form 4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. For: Jun 25 Filed by: Benioff Marc

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan...
Markets

Form 4 ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIO For: Jun 24 Filed by: ZEVNIK PAUL A

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
Business

Form 4 Foley Trasimene Acquisit For: Jun 28 Filed by: Gravelle Michael L

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported is an average...
Markets

Form 4 Alphabet Inc. For: Jun 25 Filed by: O'Toole Amie Thuener

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
Markets

Form 4 Dell Technologies Inc. For: Jun 24 Filed by: DELL MICHAEL S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4...