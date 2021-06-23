Form 4 CLARIVATE Plc For: Jun 21 Filed by: Cortas Usama

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. On June 10, 2021, the issuer commenced a rights offering pursuant to which the issuer distributed non transferable subscription rights (the "Subscription Rights") to holders of record of its common stock as of 4:00 p.m., New York Time, on June 11, 2021. Each eligible recordholder received one Subscription Right for each share of common stock held of record by such holder as of the record date. Each Subscription Right entitled its holder, subject to certain limitations and conditions, to purchase one share of common stock at a subscription price of $9.25 per share. Holders of Subscription Rights that exercised in full such basic subscription rights were entitled, subject to certain limitations and conditions, to oversubscribe for additional shares of common stock that remained unsubscribed for in the rights offering. The rights offering expired on June 23, 2021 and the Company announced the results of the offering on June 25, 2021.