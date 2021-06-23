IDStrong Launches 3 FREE Tools to Check, Improve and Protect People's Passwords

With iCloud Passkey, Apple is about to make the password obsolete. Finally. Passwords are a huge problem. Weak or stolen passwords are behind over 80% of hacking breaches, and people are just terrible at managing passwords. We either forget them, use the name of our dogs or kids, or use the same password for everything. Password managers like NordPass or iCloud Keychain can help, but a password is still fundamentally insecure. Passkeys in iCloud Keychain, and the new standard WebAuthn, want to fix this, but can they ever really replace the password?