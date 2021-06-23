Cancel
Form 4 Fastly, Inc. For: Jun 21 Filed by: Hornik David

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

www.streetinsider.com
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 U.S. CONCRETE, INC. For: Jun 25 Filed by: Lesley Philip Daren

The March 1, 2021 stock award's third performance-based target of a 20-day consecutive trading day threshold of...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES For: Jun 25 Filed by: HAYEK JOSEPH B

An award of restricted stock was...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 BLACKLINE, INC. For: Jun 29 Filed by: Tucker Therese

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 TILLY'S, INC. For: Jun 28 Filed by: ZEICHNER BERNARD

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 CIM Commercial Trust For: Jun 25 Filed by: Kuba Shaul

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. On June 10, 2021, the issuer commenced a rights offering pursuant to which the issuer distributed non transferable subscription rights (the "Subscription Rights") to holders of record of its common stock as of 4:00 p.m., New York Time, on June 11, 2021. Each eligible recordholder received one Subscription Right for each share of common stock held of record by such holder as of the record date. Each Subscription Right entitled its holder, subject to certain limitations and conditions, to purchase one share of common stock at a subscription price of $9.25 per share. Holders of Subscription Rights that exercised in full such basic subscription rights were entitled, subject to certain limitations and conditions, to oversubscribe for additional shares of common stock that remained unsubscribed for in the rights offering. The rights offering expired on June 23, 2021 and the Company announced the results of the offering on June 25, 2021.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 IRADIMED CORP For: Jun 26 Filed by: HAWKINS JAMES B

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Issuer's common stock. 2. On June 26, 2019, the reporting person received restricted...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 CME GROUP INC. For: Jun 25 Filed by: Dennis Michael G.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Granted pursuant...
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Infrastructure & Energy For: Jun 29 Filed by: Roth Erin Jennifer

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 DAXOR CORP For: Jun 24 Filed by: Goudie Joy S.

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. The stock options will vest in the three installments June 24, 2022(700); June 24, 2023(700); June 24, 2024(700) /s/ Joy S. Goudie 06/28/2021. ** Signature of Reporting...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Altisource Asset Managem For: Jun 24 Filed by: Byrd Ricardo

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Director Stock...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SALESFORCE.COM, INC. For: Jun 25 Filed by: Benioff Marc

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The transaction reported in this Form 4 was effected automatically pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Dell Technologies Inc. For: Jun 24 Filed by: DELL MICHAEL S

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 VirTra, Inc For: Jun 24 Filed by: FERRIS ROBERT D

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Represents a non-qualified...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Veritone, Inc. For: Jun 24 Filed by: Gehl Jeff Patrick

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Consists of restricted...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR For: Jun 24 Filed by: Elashmawi Esam

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Explanation of Responses:. 1. Restricted Stock Units - no purchase...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 JOHN WILEY & SONS, INC. For: Jun 24 Filed by: Caridi Christopher

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. 1. Restricted stock units subject to forfeiture until vested. 2. Restricted stock units vest in four equal annual installments, beginning on April 30, 2022, and are subject to...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Form 4 SIGNET JEWELERS LTD For: Jun 25 Filed by: Branch Andre

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Represents restricted stock units that were granted on June 25, 2021 and vest 100% on the first anniversary of the...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 3 CVRx, Inc. For: Jun 29 Filed by: NEW ENTERPRISE ASSOCIATES 10 L P

1. Each share of preferred stock is convertible, at the option of the holder, into shares of common stock at the then-effective conversion ratio for no additional consideration and has no expiration date. The shares of preferred stock will automatically convert into shares of common stock at the then-appliable conversion rate for no additional consideration (subject to the payment of cash in lieu of any fractional shares) upon the closing of the Issuer's initial public offering. The conversion rates reported reflect the conversion ratios under the Issuer's certificate of incorporation, adjusted to give effect to the previously effected 1-for-39.548 reverse stock split of the common stock.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Form 4 Alphabet Inc. For: Jun 25 Filed by: O'Toole Amie Thuener

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
StocksStreetInsider.com

Form 3 LiveVox Holdings, Inc. For: Jun 18 Filed by: GOLDEN GATE PRIVATE EQUITY, INC.

1. The reported securities include 5,000,000 shares of Class A common stock that are subject to certain vesting conditions. The reporting person has sole voting and dispositive power with respect to the reported securities which are directly held by LiveVox TopCo LLC on behalf of a private investor group that includes Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund, L.P., Golden Gate Capital Opportunity Fund-A, L.P., GGCOF Executive Co-Invest, L.P., GGCOF Third-Party Co-Invest, L.P., and GGCOF IRA Co-Invest, L.P., each of which are managed by the reporting person. The reporting person and each of the foregoing disclaim beneficial ownership of the reported securities except to the extent of their respective pecuniary interests therein, if any.