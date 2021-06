It was an interesting weekend in Louisville soccer, with Racing picking up their first-ever road points in the NWSL, while the second of four LIPAs FC* was exciting and frustrating all at the same time. Before we dig in, I highly recommend you check out Benton Newman’s quarter-season analysis of some interesting statistical trends for Louisville City and the USL Championship over at Vamos Morados, as well as his outlook on the anticipated connection between the LouCity Academy and the first team in the coming years. Benton’s crushing it, and he deserves your clicks!