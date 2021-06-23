Traliant Announces Psychological Safety at Work Training To Foster Inclusive Teamwork and Trust

As students return to school, it’s important that administrators are prepared to address the safety, behavioral, and mental health challenges that lay ahead. Some students were already struggling with their mental health prior to the pandemic and it has only become a bigger challenge. When asked in a survey, “How has COVID-19 impacted your mental health,” 60% of high school students answered that their mental health had worsened or worsened significantly. This is concerning because young people’s mental health needs were already not being met before the pandemic. In a study from 2017-2018, it was found that “60% of youth with major depression did not receive any mental health treatment.” and “Even in states with the greatest access, over 38% are not receiving the mental health services they need.” Now, it’s more important than ever that schools are equipped with the tools they need to properly address students’ mental health.