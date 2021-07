The VALORANT Champions Tour’s Stage Three is getting closer, and after the showings from Version1 and Sentinels, all eyes are on the red hot North American region. The teams duking it out in the next set of Challengers events will have more to fight for, with three spots in Berlin instead of the two in Reykjavík. But with Sentinels having already secured their spot at Champions and only one direct spot for NA remaining, reaching Masters is a necessity for any team looking to avoid fighting through the Last Chance Qualifier.