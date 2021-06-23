Cancel
Cloud call center software startup Aircall pick up $120M in late-stage round

By Mike Wheatley
siliconangle.com
 6 days ago

Call center software startup Aircall SE hit unicorn status today after raising $120 million in a late-stage funding round, just 13 months after it raised just over half that amount. The Series D round was led by the Growth Equity business within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, and joined by existing...

siliconangle.com
Softwaresiliconangle.com

Cloud tax practice management startup Canopy raises $11M

Cloud tax practice management platform startup Canopy Tax Inc. today announced it has raised $11 million in new funding to keep building out its accounting industry modern practice suite. Ankona Capital led the Series C round. Other investors included NewView Capital, Pelion Venture Partners and Tenaya Capital. Founded in 2014,...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Ericsson partners Google Cloud for edge systems

Ericsson and Google Cloud detailed plans to jointly develop and deliver edge cloud solutions for operators and enterprise customers, combining the vendor’s 5G portfolio with the US company’s cloud compute platform. The pair will work together in Silicon Valley at Ericsson’s D-15 Labs, a live 5G platform on which companies...
Businesssiliconangle.com

JFrog inks $300M deal for code security startup Vdoo

JFrog Ltd., a publicly traded maker of developer tools, has inked a $300 million deal to acquire a startup called Vdoo Connected Trust Ltd. that helps companies secure their applications’ code. JFrog said in its announcement of the acquisition this morning that it will finance the deal with a mix...
Softwareaithority.com

Check Point Software Technologies Transforms Hybrid Data Center Security With on-Demand Scalability and Simplified Management in the Cloud

The new Check Point R81.10 software, Check Point Quantum Maestro 175 and Check Point Quantum Smart-1 Security Management appliances provide advanced protection for complex hybrid data centers with brisk operations and an ultra-scalable platform. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the...
ComputersCIO

Edge AI – The Next Stage of Digital Transformation?

In the last few years, artificial intelligence implementations in various companies have changed around the world. As more enterprise-wide efforts dominate IT, Cloud Computing has become an essential component of AI’s evolution. Now as customers spend more time than ever on their devices, businesses increasingly realize the need to bring essential computation onto the device to serve its customers. This is the reason that the edge market will only accelerate in growth over the next several years. According to IDC’s Worldwide Spending Guide, edge computing spend will reach $250 billion in 2024.
FitnessPosted by
Bisnow

SoftBank Backs Corporate Gym Platform, Cloud-Based Logistics Startup

SoftBank Group has led a round of investment in Gympass, a global network of corporate gyms, that values the company at more than $2.2B. Other investors in the round, which totaled $220M, include General Atlantic, Moore Strategic Ventures, Kaszek and Valor Capital Group. Gympass facilitates corporate access to its network...
Businessdnyuz.com

KPMG decides on Red Hat OpenShift to construct AI platform

Red Hat and KPMG LLP today revealed they are working together to make the Red Hat OpenShift platform, which is based on Kubernetes, a foundational core of the KPMG Ignite AI platform. The KPMG Ignite platform combines machine learning algorithms with document ingestion and optical character recognition capabilities to analyze...
Businesschannele2e.com

Accenture, Avanade Join Dell, Microsoft, VMware in 5G Open Innovation Lab

Accenture, Avanade, Ericsson and Spirent Communications have joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (5GOILab), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions, according to a statement released by the 5GOILab. Accenture and Avanade have joined as founding partners, and Ericsson and Spirent Communications as corporate partners, joining the Lab’s original founding and corporate partners which include Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, T-Mobile and VMware.
Marketsonpblog.com

Global Cloud Backup Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2020-2027 | IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Google, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle, Alibaba Cloud, VMware, Inc., Intel Corporation

By working with a number of steps of collecting and analysing market data, the finest global “Cloud Backup Market” research report is framed with the expert team. Being an outstanding resource of market info, the report provides recent as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The market study and analysis of this business report also lends a hand to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. The Cloud Backup report comprises of various segments linked to Cloud Backup industry and market with comprehensive research and analysis.
MarketsPosted by
The Press

Global Virtualization Software Market to Reach $149.4 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Virtualization Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Softwarevmware.com

Extending Your Data Center to VMware Cloud on AWS with vRealize Cloud Management

In my first blog of this five-part series I discussed 5 Ways to Boost Your Hybrid Cloud Management. In my second blog I walked through Low-Cost Cloud Migrations, and in this third blog I’m going to dive deeper into extending your data center to VMware Cloud on AWS with vRealize Cloud Management. Of course you can continue to benefit from your data center investments, although many organizations are also looking to benefit from the advantages public cloud offers that cannot be cost-effectively delivered with today’s traditional data center environment. The winning combination of vRealize Cloud Management with VMware Cloud on AWS is helping customers operationalize a hybrid cloud strategy and receive consistent infrastructure and consistent operations with self-service automation, governance, and operations.
Softwarenysenasdaqlive.com

Global Contact Center Infrastructure Software Market: Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2020-2026: Genesys, 3CX, Aircall, etc.

Latest Survey on Contact Center Infrastructure Software Market:. The “Contact Center Infrastructure Software Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2020–2026” report furnishes an all-inclusive, highly-effective, and thoroughly analyzed information in a well-documented manner, based on actual facts, of the Contact Center Infrastructure Software Market. The entire repository of information from inception to the financial and management level of the established industries associated with the Contact Center Infrastructure Software Market at the global level is initially acquired by the dedicated research team. The collected data incorporate accurate information about the industry’s organization, and type of products it manufactures, annual sales and revenue generation, the demand of the manufactured product in the market, marketing trends adopted by the industry, and other relevant information.
Softwareatlantanews.net

AI in Fintech Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft, Google, IBM

The Global AI in Fintech Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AI in Fintech Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AI in Fintech market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AI in Fintech Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Government Service Cloud Market to see Booming Business Sentiments | Microsoft, Google, Oracle, VMware

Government service cloud with the ongoing developments in public sector technology solutions and the innovations in various cloud computing capabilities, the agencies and government stakeholders are progressively moving towards new technology integration. The government cloud service market is considered into software as a service, infrastructure as a service, and platform as a service based on the model.
Marketssiliconangle.com

Machine learning startup DataRobot reportedly raises $250M on $6B valuation

Machine learning automation startup DataRobot Inc. has raised $250 million in new funding on a valuation of about $6 billion, according to a report today by Axios. Altimeter Capital Management and Tiger Global are said to have led the Series G round. Other investors include T. Rowe Price, BlackRock, Silver Lake and New Enterprise Associates, according to the Axios report. DataRobot itself has yet to confirm either the new funding or the investors.
Technologyhoustonmirror.com

Cloud Professional Services Market - Massive Growth opportunity Ahead | Accenture, Wipro, Fujitsu, Oracle

Cloud professional services help in accelerating their cloud journey. In today's market situation every industry is moving towards cloud technology. Under this service the company provides professional expertise to the right cloud experience, the company provides a trusted advisor to deploy the helpful cloud strategy for their digital transformation. Cloud professional services help to enhance cloud automation, accelerate efficiency, and risk & cost.
Computershelpnetsecurity.com

Virtana Migrate accelerates cloud migration to AWS

Virtana announces the momentum of Virtana Platform, with successful customer and partner use cases for its module, Virtana Migrate. The SaaS solution, with strategic partner Presidio, delivered cloud migration efficiency and cost optimization for a national insurance company, accelerating their move to Amazon Web Services (AWS) by 70%. The Virtana...
Economystartupnchill.com

Hiring playbook for early-stage startups/MSME founders

Covid, venture capital inflow, and hiring Hiring has never been more difficult for early-stage startups than now. In this blog, we will discuss how remote work accelerated by Covid and massive venture capital inflow has made hiring extremely difficult for bootstrapped startups and MSMEs. Remote world and surging talent cost As Covid has enabled (accelerated) remote work; talent knows no…
SoftwareZDNet

Singapore startup touts need to mitigate risks, automate cloud security

Every business, large of small, is a target of cybercriminals and should look at minimising security risks, not simply preventing them. This is essential as more businesses move to the cloud and organisations in Asia largely still lack an urgency in addressing security. Unlike their peers in the US, where...