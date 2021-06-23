NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING: Town of North Hempstead – Board of Zoning Appeals

Town of North Hempstead – Board of Zoning Appeals. Pursuant to the provisions of the Code of the Town of North Hempstead, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Zoning Appeals of said Town will conduct a Zoom meeting, on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 10:00am as permitted by the suspension of the NYS Open Meetings Law to consider any matters that may properly be heard by said Board, and will hold a public hearing on said date to consider applications and appeals.The following cases will be called at said public hearing. APPEAL # 21067 ñ Jia Ying Li; 32 Dail Street, New Hyde Park; Section 9, Block 81, Lot 32; Zoned: Residence CVariance ß 70-101(B) to legalize a raised terrace too close to a street.APPEAL #21076 – Mohammed Quaizar; 47 Oxford Street, New Hyde Park, Section 9, Block 482, Lot 117; Zoned Residential-CVariance from 70-50.B to construct an addition that is too close to the street.APPEAL #21079 ñ Dos Toros NHP, LLC; 1624 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park, Section 8, Block 302, Lot 27; Zoned Business-AConditional Use ß70-126(A) to construct interior alterations to construct a new restaurant.APPEAL #21080 ñ RPAI US Management, LLC; 1618 Marcus Avenue, New Hyde Park, Section 8, Block 302, Lot 27; Zoned Business-AVariance from ß70-196J(1)(f) to erect a wall sign higher than permitted.The full list of cases for this calendar may be obtained at www.northhempsteadny.gov. All interested persons should appear and will be given an opportunity to be heard at such meeting and/or hearing. All documents pertaining to the above appeals are available via email at bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov. The live Zoom meeting can be accessed at: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86163146424Or via phone at +1 929 436 2866 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 669 900 6833 or +1 253 215 8782 using Webinar ID: 861 6314 6424. Additionally, the public may view the live stream of this meeting at https://northhempsteadny.gov/townboardlive.Should you wish to participate in an appeal hearing, please register in advance by sending an email to bzadept@northhempsteadny.gov no later than Friday, July 9, 2021. Please include your first and last name, street address, email address, any prepared written comments/questions and the appeal number you wish to be heard on. Comments will be limited to 3 minutes per speaker. Members of the public can email written comments or questions addressed to the Board. Written comments must be received 60 minutes prior to the meeting. Questions and/or comments which are timely submitted will be accepted and made a part of the record.DAVID MAMMINA, R.A., Chairman; Board of Zoning Appeals.