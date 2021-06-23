The Story Principle: The Inspiring Language Of Leadership
Stories are the language of leadership that can move both heads and hearts to go beyond what people thought was possible. A personal story. My phone rang at 2:00 am – rarely a good sign. Startled, I wondered who it was and what bad news awaited me. Sitting up in bed, I reached for the phone. Putting it up to my ear, I heard my mother's shaken voice saying, "There's been a terrible accident. Your father is unconscious. He's in intensive care. Kevin, you have to go to the hospital."