A local florist is accused of spitting in a man’s face

MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- Family, friends, and neighbors are asking why after, allegedly, seeing their local florist spit in the face of one of their loved ones. People in Macon know Parker Florist to be a successful business; however, the owner, Robin King, has a growing controversy. Antonio Gilkey claimed King spat on him, while on the way out of a grocery store this Sunday, June 20, 2021. Few people witnessed the incident, but a video surfaced and it made some people angry.