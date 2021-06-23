Cancel
Floral Park, NY

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Disposal of Recyclables and Commingled Glass, Plastic & Metal Cans,Newspapers, Junk Mail, Magazines & Corrugated Cardboard

By stevenblank
theislandnow.com
 7 days ago

Sealed bids will be received by the Village Administrator for the Inc. Village of Floral Park, NY at Village Hall, One Floral Boulevard, until 10:00 a.m. July 8, 2021. At that time, on the same date, bids will be publicly opened and read for furnishing the following described work, materials, equipment and/or supplies, more particularly described in bidding sheets and specifications which may be seen or obtained at the office of the Village Administrator, Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for the following: Disposal of Recyclables ñ Commingled Glass, Plastic & Metal Cans,Newspapers, Junk Mail, Magazines & Corrugated Cardboard All bids must be made on the bidding sheets furnished by the Administrator, subject to all terms and conditions stated herein.† The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive any informality in bids, and to accept the bid which it deems favorable to the Inc. Village of Floral Park, NY.†INC. VILLAGE OF FLORAL PARKGerard M. BambrickVillage Administrator†DATED:† June 25, 2021†

