Whether your kids have experienced going to any sort of summer camp during their school break or not, there are ways to send them to a virtual summer camp of sorts, through some of the most classic movies that are about or feature camps. If you want to relive your best summer camp years with your kids from the comfort of your own home, then check out these incredible summer camp classics. Chances are you've seen some of these already, but no matter how many times you watch, you're guaranteed to feel so nostalgic — you can practically smell the s'mores.