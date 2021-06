As California high school football schedules go outside the Trinity League, Alemany High School has one of the toughest in the Golden State this fall. The Warriors open with national powerhouse St. John Bosco on the road and then face Oaks Christian and Mission Viejo all before getting into the heart of their Mission League schedule. The grueling 2021 lineup will be made a little bit easier with the addition of four-star safety/receiver Larry Turner to the roster. Turner (6-0, 186) has made the transfer to Alemany after playing his junior season with St. Bernard. The Warriors will get a focused two-way standout after Turner verbally committed to Arizona State on Feb. 26 over 33 other offers extended.