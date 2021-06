While the PS5 does support the PSVR, it currently cannot run VR games natively, only through backward compatibility. With a new PSVR headset in the works, however, that won’t be true for long. A new headset was confirmed by Sony earlier this year, followed by images and details on its new controllers being released. Besides that, however, there isn’t much that’s currently known about the next-gen PSVR- for instance, when is it going to launch?