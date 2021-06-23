Iowa to send millions more dollars to child care providers who were crimped by the COVID pandemic
Iowa is spending millions of federal dollars to provide extra support to child care providers, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Wednesday. Reynolds said the state is expanding programs that provide salary supplements to early childhood workers and is increasing the rate that day care providers can receive if they accept a federal child care assistance program for low-income families. The state is also extending monthly stipends to child care providers, along with other assistance.www.amestrib.com