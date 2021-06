6/16/21 Los Angeles Clippers vs Utah Jazz Round 2, Game 5. After defending their home court and tying up their second-round series 2-2, the Los Angeles Clippers would have to travel to Utah to complete has become the best of a three-game series. However, due to an apparent knee injury to Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers would have to play their next untold amount of game with Leonard. This would mean, the guys on the team would need to step up to fill in for Kawhi’s absence, as they have done missing players all season long.