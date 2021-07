A three-alarm brush fire is burning in the north end. The fire broke out in the area of Rutherford Road and Wiest Roads at about 5:00 p.m. Monday. Imperial County Fire Department long with personnel and equipment from Westmorland , Calipatria , Brawley , Holtville , El Centro and Calexico battled the fire in 110 degree heat. The fire caused the closure of Rutherford Road between Highways 115 and 111. The stubborn fire spread into the Alamo River bottom where access was difficult.