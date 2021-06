Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen (hamstring) is close to returning from the 10-day injured list, manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday. Jansen took live batting practice with the team Tuesday ahead of Toronto's home game against the Yankees, just a little over a week after he was injured in a 6-3 Blue Jays loss to the Houston Astros. A speedy recovery might not be enough to pique interest from fantasy managers. Jansen has started off his 2021 campaign posting a .157/.248/.278 with just three home runs and eight RBI in 42 games. Toronto also has a number of good, young catchers in the pipeline including Alejandro Kirk and Gabriel Moreno. --Chelena Goldman - RotoBaller.