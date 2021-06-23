ROH Survival Of The Fittest Finals Set, New Entrant Announced In ROH Women's Championship Tournament

Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match: Dak Draper vs. Eli Isom. Before the start of the match, Dalton Castle and his entourage came down to ringside. Isom and Draper, who were both on the receiving end of low blows from Castle after they had wrestled to a draw in April, wanted him to leave, but Castle said he was there just to look at them. Draper kicked Isom in the midsection during the Code of Honor, but Isom fired up and tossed Draper out of the ring and then landed a flip dive. Isom climbed the ropes, but Castle distracted him, allowing Draper to seize the advantage.