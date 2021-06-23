Cancel
WWE

ROH Survival Of The Fittest Finals Set, New Entrant Announced In ROH Women's Championship Tournament

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

News coming out of Ring of Honor. Over the past few weeks on ROH TV and ROH Week-By-Week, qualifying matches for the Survival of the Fittest have taken place. Bandido, Chris Dickinson, Demonic Flamita, Eli Isom, Brian Johnson, and Rhett Titus all won their respective qualifying matches and will compete in the six-way elimination match to crown the 2021 Survival of the Fittest. The winner of the match will receive an ROH World Title match.

