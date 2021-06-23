Cancel
Drones to Be Used for Lobster Fishing Gear Inspections

By Dustin Wlodkowski
NECN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says it will inspect lobster fishing gear from Maine to Massachusetts and beyond using remote cameras. The operations will take place in both inshore and offshore waters from the summer into this fall, according to Mike Henry, a deputy special agent in charge for the Northeast Division of NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement.

www.necn.com
#Lobster Fishing#Fishing Gear#Weather#The Northeast Division#Noaa#Office Of Law Enforcement#Rov#Necn#Nbc10 Boston#The Associated Press
