Behind Viral Videos

YouTube App Will Soon Allow Users To Play Videos From The Home Page

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube on mobile is obviously different from YouTube on the desktop. On the desktop, you have the option of opening videos in multiple tabs so you don’t have to navigate away from the home page, but on mobile, once you tap the video a different window appears, but that will change soon.

