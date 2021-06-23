YouTube App Will Soon Allow Users To Play Videos From The Home Page

YouTube is one of the applications that we use the most every day on our mobile phone, and not only to see the content of some funny youtuber that we have followed for years, to inform us of something or to see live a product that we want to buy. The truth is that it is difficult on the Google platform not to find what you are looking for quickly and easily. Now, when it comes to going to see a video, the process is always the same and forces us to access the description page to start watching it. We cannot do it from the previous list, which we could consider as the home page, where the recommendations made by YouTube are crowded many times, so we waste precious time going in and out to check if that content fits what we are looking for or not. In tests for Android The fact is that in the last hours evidence has appeared on social networks that YouTube is changing the way in which we can see these videos from the main page of the app, in such a way that instead of having to access to the specific of each content, it will be possible to play them before and even slide the time bar to advance the playback and listen to everything with the audio activated. To make this change possible, YouTube has had to introduce playback controls, specifically two, as you can see in the video of the Twitter message that we leave you just above: on the one hand the start or pause control, and on the other that shooter, that progress bar that allows us to take the video up to a specific minute and second. In addition, the menus for activating or deactivating both subtitles and audio will appear within the image. At the moment, these changes seem limited to a limited number of users who are already testing it, which could be a beta version with a very limited impact, or the typical A / B test with which Google detects which one. It is the way that most attracts users to consume more content from its platform. What there is no doubt is that if the response of those who have access to these changes is positive, we will end up seeing them sooner rather than later on the screens of all our smartphones. iOS and Android.