With little left to root for, I've found myself rooting against everyone. Well, almost.It's true: I'm a "hater." The Trail Blazers made an early exit, but sure, I'm still watching the NBA playoffs. But even with Portland out of the running, the playoffs have been an emotional roller coaster for this basketball fan. With no one truly left to root for, I'm left only to root against the players and teams I can't get far enough from the NBA's Larry O'Brien Trophy. So, I suppose that makes me a hater. Terrible? Probably. After all, what good comes from wishing bad...