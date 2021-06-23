Lake Placid School of Dance celebrates student acceptances

LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Center for the Arts is celebrating student acceptances into competitive dance training programs as the school year comes to a close. Under the direction of Tiffany Rea-Fisher, the LPCA’s Lake Placid School of Dance has ushered in a new model of dance education, in which a New York City-based modern dance company, EMERGE125 (formerly Elisa Monte Dance or EMD), directs the school in Lake Placid. With the support, expanded artistic network and encouragement from a professional dance company, this year’s students have been accepted into more competitive programs than ever before: