Once considered “just” a big WR, does Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer’s scouting report suggest one of the best TEs in the 2022 NFL Draft class?. Texas A&M has had just 11 tight ends drafted to the NFL in program history. Martellus Bennett’s selection in the second round over 13 years ago remains the highest an Aggies tight end has been drafted. After breaking Bennett’s Texas A&M TE touchdown record, Jalen Wydermyer heads to the 2022 NFL Draft with the potential to surpass another of his achievements. Can Wydermyer break into the first round? Let’s check out his scouting report and find out!