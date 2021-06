Prices on GPUs in China have dropped as much as 45% following Sichuan province's order for cryptocurrency mining operations to shut down. Sichuan, which has abundant, cheap hydropower, was one of the last havens for cryptocurrency miners in a country which has become increasingly hostile towards digital currency. Expensive high-end cards have seen little decline, but mid-range and cheaper cards have seen steep declines ranging from 25% to as steep as 45%.