Records Fall During Day Two Of Pikes Peak Qualifying

Dumas, Donohue and Foust Headline Porsche Customer Programs at America's Mountain. Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA. A dozen Porsche privateer entries will vie for top honors in the 99th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb brought to you Gran Turismo on June 27. Porsche-built and Porsche-based race cars will compete in three classes at the world's most famous hill climb event: Time Attack 1, Pikes Peak Open and the one-make Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama. Among the elite drivers who will seek to carve their name in the Mountain's storied history include Porsche factory driver Romain Dumas (France), sports car champion and Pikes Peak veteran David Donohue (West Chester, Pennsylvania) and popular racer, stunt driver and television host Tanner Foust (Newport Beach, California). In total, 12 cars carrying the Porsche crest are entered in the 'Race to the Clouds' near Colorado Springs, Colorado.