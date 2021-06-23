Cancel
Records Fall During Day Two Of Pikes Peak Qualifying

By Staff Report
speedsport.com
 6 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The Broadmoor Pikes Peak Int’l Hill Climb presented by Gran Turismo welcomed competitors for a second day of practice and qualifying sessions on Wednesday. Qualifying records fell in every division. Paul Dallenbach bested his own former fast qualifying time in the Open Wheel division, posting a...

www.speedsport.com
Carsabccolumbia.com

Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The annual Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, brought to you by Gran Turismo, is an invitational automobile hill climb to the summit of Pikes Peak in Colorado, USA, taking place this year on Sunday, June 27th – the 99th running of the race. The track measures 12.42 miles (19.99 km) with over 156 turns. Starting at Mile 7 on Pikes Peak Highway, the road climbs 4,720 ft (1,440 m) to the finish at 14,115 ft (4,302 m) above sea-level.
MotorsportsTire Review

Yokohama Tire-Sponsored Drivers Head to Pikes Peak

Yokohama is returning to the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb and for the fourth straight year as the sponsor and exclusive tire supplier of The Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama. The company says this year’s effort will be highlighted by the addition of several new drivers in multiple classes.
MotorsportsFlatSixes

BBI is bringing the turbocharged Porsche heat to Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

To truly understand how big an undertaking this year’s Pikes Peak effort is from BBi Autosport, you have to go back a few years. BBi and team boss Betim Berisha first got hooked on the hill when the SoCal Porsche speed shop helped develop a wild turbocharged 997 GT3 Cup car for PPIHC legend Jeff Zwart back in 2014 and 2015. Fast forward a handful of years to 2019 and BBi was on the mountain with its own race car entry, an ex-IMSA 991 GT3 America with a pair of turbochargers and around 800 hors, and a proper French hill climb specialist in Raph Astier. That year the car won its class and set a new record for Time Attack entries.
Pikes Peak Video

Pikes Peak Video

Mebane Racer Derek Boyd To Compete In Pikes Peak International Hill Climb On June 27th. Racer Derek Boyd, a resident of Mebane, North Carolina, will be competing in this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on June 27th. Boyd has competed in the Race to the Clouds since 2014 and finished second place in last year’s event.
Al Unserabccolumbia.com

Pikes Peak Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — (News Release) The Pikes Peak Hill Climb Museum Hall of Fame is committed to honoring and preserving the achievements of individuals and/or organizations who have left an indelible mark on the Race to the Clouds, including competitors, organizers, officials, members of the press or volunteers. Anyone...
Pikes Peak Vs. NASCAR

Pikes Peak Vs. NASCAR

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is unlike any other race. It’s man or woman and their machine versus a mountain, not the other drivers. You may know NASCAR. Drivers doing laps and coming back to the start/finish line. But unlike NASCAR, there are no laps at Pikes Peak, just a dangerous climb up the side of “America’s Mountain” racing toward the clouds.
Motorsportsconceptcarz.com

A Dozen Porsche Privateer Entries Vie for Top Honors at Pikes Peak

Dumas, Donohue and Foust Headline Porsche Customer Programs at America's Mountain. Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA. A dozen Porsche privateer entries will vie for top honors in the 99th running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb brought to you Gran Turismo on June 27. Porsche-built and Porsche-based race cars will compete in three classes at the world's most famous hill climb event: Time Attack 1, Pikes Peak Open and the one-make Porsche Pikes Peak Trophy by Yokohama. Among the elite drivers who will seek to carve their name in the Mountain's storied history include Porsche factory driver Romain Dumas (France), sports car champion and Pikes Peak veteran David Donohue (West Chester, Pennsylvania) and popular racer, stunt driver and television host Tanner Foust (Newport Beach, California). In total, 12 cars carrying the Porsche crest are entered in the 'Race to the Clouds' near Colorado Springs, Colorado.
MotorsportsAUTOCAR.co.uk

Why Rhys Millen is the natural Bentley Pikes Peak frontman

The New Zealander will draw on his multi-disciplinary motorsport talents for the famous hillclimb, as he tells us in the lead-up to the event. Rhys Millen is a true motorsport all-rounder, competing successfully in rallycross, drifting, rallying and off-road Baja events - while also carving out a successful career as a Hollywood stunt driver.
Buena Vista, COMountain Mail

Pikes Peak Hill Climb lures Buena Vista racing team

Rally racer Andy Kingsley is gearing up for his fifth year running in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb on Sunday. Kingsley, a Buena Vista resident since 2007, began his racing career in 2009. The Times first took notice of Kingsley when he won an event in the Buffalo Peaks Hill Climb races on CR 375 in the Fourmile Travel Management Area in 2011.
Motorsportsspeedsport.com

Qualifying Complete For Pikes Peak Int’l Hill Climb

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Qualifying sessions wrapped up for the Broadmoor Pikes Peak Int’l Hill Climb Thursday, with the Unlimited and Time Attack 1 divisions focused on laying down some fast runs, but the mountain had other plans. Due to adverse conditions caused by rain, only a few competitors made...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Tincknell thrilled to win 30 years on from Mazda's LM24 victory

Tincknell, fulltime teammate Oliver Jarvis and Jonathan Bomarito initially struggled with rear-end grip in the #55 Mazda RT24-P, as the Multimatic-run squad returned to the scene of the car’s first ever IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship triumph two years ago. However, the car looked increasingly strong in the second half of...
Best day ever? Records fall at Olympic Track Trials

Best day ever? Records fall at Olympic Track Trials

EUGENE, Ore. — When all the shattering of records was finally over at Hayward Field on a scalding Saturday, the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials were left with a few pressing questions?. When, not if, will Rai Benjamin break Kevin Young’s 29-year-old world record in the 400-meter hurdles?. Ditto...
Motorsportsporsche.com

Porsche powers ahead at Pikes Peak

Several Porsche customer teams rolled out for the 99th Pikes Peak International Hillclimb on Sunday, with factory driver and current Pikes Peak record holder Romain Dumas returning to the Colorado Springs venue in a 911 GT2 RS Clubsport. The 20.7-kilometre ‘Race to the Clouds’ featured a number of other privately...
Motorsportsconceptcarz.com

Bentley brings speed and sustainability to Pikes Peak

• Bentley Continental GT3 Pikes Peak proves to be fastest racecar running on sustainable fuel at Pikes Peak International Hill Climb 2021. •Finishes 2nd in Time Attack 1 class, and 4th overall. •Fastest renewably-fuelled car, also beating all electric entries. •Weather-affected event runs on shortened course, finishing at 12,780 ft...
Motorsportsporsche.com

Porsche Adds Three Pikes Peak Division Titles to Lifetime Tally

Dumas Drives Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport to Time Attack 1 Title at America’s Mountain. Colorado Springs, Colorado. Champion Porsche returned to the top of the motorsport mountain on June 27, earning Porsche its 30th lifetime manufacturer’s title at Sunday’s 99th Running of the Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb brought to you Gran Turismo. Piloted by Porsche Factory Driver Romain Dumas (France), the No. 38 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport earned top-honors in the Time Attack 1 Division at a shortened “Race to the Clouds."
Talladega, ALalabamanews.net

What Are the Differences Between Pikes Peak and NASCAR?

Drivers from all over the world will take part in the Race to the Clouds on Sunday, June 27. Bahakel Sports, a division of our parent company, will stream the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb live on Alabamanews.net. While many race fans in Alabama are familiar with NASCAR by watching...