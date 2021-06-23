Special Weather Statement issued for Humboldt County by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 17:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Humboldt County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN HUMBOLDT COUNTY UNTIL 530 PM PDT At 450 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a compklex of strong thunderstorms near Orovada, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Kings River Valley, McDermitt, Paradise Valley, Orovada, Paradise Hill Summit, Chimney Dam Reservoir and Thacker Pass.