BEDFORD, Texas — There is a nationwide blood shortage. In North Texas, the shortage is near the point of impacting surgeries at D-FW area hospitals. "There is a little bit more trauma because more people are driving, and out and about. And so with more trauma comes the need for more blood products," said Dr. Jay Herd. He's the chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center in Fort Worth. He said the pandemic severely impacted the number of blood donations.