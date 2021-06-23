Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Kicker Battle, Tebow and More: 5 Biggest Questions Facing the Jaguars This Summer

By John Shipley
Posted by 
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 7 days ago

In 81 days, a new era will officially begin for the Jacksonville Jaguars as Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer take the field for the first time to lead the Jaguars to a gridiron victory.

Until then though, the Jaguars have a host of questions throughout the roster that need to be answered. Who will win important jobs? Should any trades be made? Just how can the Jaguars get the roster ready for Week 1 against the Houston Texans?

To get an idea of exactly what hurdles the Jaguars need to clear, we present our five biggest questions facing the team as they prepare for training camp and the regular season.

Who has the edge on the kicking job?

Josh Lambo is fighting for the starting kicker job for the first time in his Jaguars' career this season. There is no longer any ambiguity surrounding the role, with Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen stating during minicamp that Lambo's split practice reps with Aldrick Rosas are a competition, nothing less and nothing more.

"Well, I think it’s what it is, it’s a competition. We’ve got two guys, they’re both very good kickers and they’re competing to win the job," Sorensen said last Tuesday. "That’s what we’re doing every day and they’ve both been great.”

Lambo is the most accurate kicker in franchise history and has proven to be a more reliable and consistent kicker than Rosas in past seasons, but injuries also limited Lambo to just four games last season. As a result, the Jaguars have to explore all options and potential backup plans.

Lambo has completed 88.9% of his field goals and 90.8% of his career extra points, including going 16 of 21 from 50 or more yards out and 33 of 43 from 40+ yards. Meanwhile, Rosas has made 81.4% of his career field goals and 92.2% of his career extra points, going 10 of 14 from 50 or more yards and 11 of 20 from 40+ yards.

Who has the edge moving into training camp will be telling when it comes to what the final results may be, but each kicker will have to perform in camp and earn the role. As of today, Lambo should be the favorite, but that doesn't mean this isn't still the biggest single competition on the roster heading into training camp.

How quickly can Darrell Bevell and Brian Schottenheimer get Trevor Lawrence acclimated to the NFL?

There is no player on the Jaguars' roster more important to their success in 2021 and beyond than No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. As a result, how the Jaguars support Lawrence and surround him with the best talent on the field and on the coaching staff will be a top priority. That priority was made clear when Meyer made his hires for the two most important coaches to Lawrence's development, tabbing Darrell Bevell as Lawrence's play-caller and first offensive coordinator and Brian Schottenheimer as the team's passing game coordinator, essentially making him Lawrence's first NFL position coach.

Schottenheimer is fresh off a successful stint with Russell Wilson, while Bevell helped developed a rookie and young Wilson into a Super Bowl-winning quarterback in Seattle earlier in the decade. Couple the experience and recent success of both with Lawrence's draft pedigree, and the expectation in Jacksonville is simply for Lawrence to hit the ground running in 2021. As such, it will be up to the Jaguars' two coordinators to ensure they can answer the bell.

“Well, that was a big reason why I hired two coaches with a lot of experience in that regard and that’s Brian Schottenheimer and [Darrell] Bevell. In college, you have that tight rope. I think it’s a great question because that’s reality," Meyer said during last week's minicamp when asked about developing Lawrence while also winning.

"Reality is that everybody in this organization knows, whoever is going to be on that field is going to give us the best chance to win. We’re not looking four or five years down the road, but the reality is that you’ve got to—it’s the number one pick overall. So, Bevell and Schottenheimer, I’m leaning on them, but ultimately, I’ve got to make a decision for the guys that’ll help us win. But that’s a great question, that’s a daily conversation as well.”

Does Tim Tebow have a legitimate chance to make the roster?

While the signing of Tim Tebow and his transition from retired quarterback and minor league baseball player to NFL tight end was one of the bigger offseason stories for the Jaguars, Tebow became less and less of a story as the offseason progressed on the practice field. As he hit the practice field each day, the Tebow story became less and less of a talking point as the 33-year-old blended into the background among the rest of the Jaguars' backups. But that is in part due to the fact that the offseason practices were just that.

"Oh Tim has done a decent job. We all know this is a new position for him. You wish you could see and do [more]. In spring football, you have full pads and scrimmages, and you can really evaluate, but it’s kind of tough right now," Meyer said on June 8 during OTAs.

"But he’s a great teammate. In the locker room, I can see everybody getting along, we have a good chemistry on our team. But he’s picked it up decently.”

What about when pads come on and Tebow has to make plays physically as both a receiver and a blocker, two things he was never before asked to do at the NFL level? Will he surprise many throughout the league and look like a functional tight end and justify Meyer's bold decision to sign him, or will he look out of place enough to remind everyone just how unorthodox of a signing it was to begin with? Some of Meyer's credibility as a personnel decision-maker is at stake here as well, making it an even more important summer question.

Did the Jaguars do enough to address the pass-rush?

There is little question the Jaguars' pass-rush had to improve this offseason. A year ago, the Jaguars finished with just 18 sacks, averaging barely over a sack a game. The only team to finish with fewer sacks were the Cincinnati Bengals at 17. The only player on the defense with more than 2.5 sacks was Dawuane Smoot with 5.5. Overall, only three players even had multiple sacks, with one of those being inside linebacker Joe Schobert and one being defensive end Josh Allen, who played in only eight games.

As such, improving the Jaguars' putrid pass-rush from a year ago was one of the biggest things the Jaguars had to accomplish this offseason. And while they spent two fourth-round picks on the defensive line in Jay Tufele and Jordan Smith, the question still looms if the Jaguars did enough.

The Jaguars signed a trio of veteran free agent defensive lineman in Roy Robertson-Harris (7.5 career sacks), Malcom Brown (11.5 career sacks) and Jihad Ward (8 career sacks), but it remains to be seen if the Jaguars and defensive coordinator Joe Cullen can unlock their pass-rush potential.

What should the Jaguars do with Gardner Minshew?

There doesn't appear to be much of a potential trade market for third-year quarterback Gardner Minshew, which comes just six months after it appeared Minshew would be one of the most desirable quarterbacks on the market. An entire free agency and NFL Draft cycle have since passed, with teams signing, trading for, and drafting their 2021 starters and immediate competition. Meanwhile, Minshew has been left in Jacksonville and left in the lurch.

Minshew is the second-best quarterback on the Jaguars' roster by a considerable margin, outperforming CJ Beathard throughout the offseason. The Jaguars would likely gain more from having one of the NFL's top backup quarterbacks behind Lawrence than they would from trading Minshew for a late-round pick. The Jaguars could be patient and see if any team needs a quarterback during camp due to injury or poor performance, or they could be content with keeping Minshew on the roster as a backup in 2021.

Community Policy
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
51
Followers
335
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Nick Sorensen
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Texans#American Football#Kicker Battle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Jacksonville, OHpointandshoreland.com

To Tebow or not to Tebow

Jacksonville Jaguars have a new star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, and one of the best college football coaches in the history of college football, namely Urban Meyer. That should be the big story in Jacksonville. But, it’s not. The story taking up all the oxygen is that Coach Meyer is giving Tim Tebow a tryout at tight end, a position he’s never played. Not in high school. Not in college…
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Tim Tebow With Jaguars So Far

Tim Tebow dominated NFL headlines when he signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this offseason. But over the past few weeks, that hype has slowly subsided. Since taking the practice field for the first time on May 20, the 33-year-old quarterback turned tight end has quietly participated in eight offseason training sessions.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

OTAs Notebook: Lawrence Impresses in a Big Way, Minshew’s Absence and More

More reps to go around at quarterback turned out to be a good thing for the Jacksonville Jaguars' offense on Thursday, especially for No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence. The Jaguars put another organized team activity practice in the books with the team's sixth OTA session taking place at the Dream Finders Homes Practice Complex at TIAA Bank Field. The team didn't have perfect attendance like last week's open practice, but this week's sharpening of skills saw several key players make plays -- especially on offense.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Shenault Opens up on Meyer, Lawrence and Playing His Best Ball Yet

For the past week, Laviska Shenault’s name has been everywhere. His head coach, Urban Meyer, bragged on the second-year receiver recently, saying “he’s one of our best playmakers on offense…I love who he is, I love the way he practices, he’s been there every day. He’s a great puzzle piece for us to have on offense, plus his attitude every day is fantastic.”
NFLCBS Sports

Jaguars' Tim Tebow not invited to 'Tight End University', George Kittle explains reason for decision

Tim Tebow wants to be an NFL tight end, but he isn't one yet. Despite all of the pomp and circumstance of the former quarterback coming out of retirement to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars to try his hand at a position he once refused to transition to, the fact remains he hasn't yet made the team. So when the list of invites was being constructed for the famed "Tight End University" in Nashville, Tennessee -- led by All-Pro tight end George Kittle and retired Pro Bowler Greg Olsen -- Tebow didn't get a call. They both recently explained why they opted to forgo bringing in Tebow, making it clear it's nothing personal.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Announce Nick Sorensen as Special Teams Coordinator

The Jacksonville Jaguars have hired a familiar name as their new special teams coordinator, announcing the hire of Nick Sorensen on Tuesday. Sorensen is the second special teams coordinator hired by Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer this offseason. Sorensen, who is a former special teams captain while a member of the Jaguars' roster as a defensive back from 2003-2006, will be replacing former special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, who Meyer hired on Feb. 11.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Jaguars Stock Report: Who Is on the Rise Entering June?

In 103 days, the Jacksonville Jaguars will officially start the Trevor Lawrence and Urban Meyer era as they take on the Houston Texans and look to snap the 15-game losing streak that brought both to Jacksonville to begin with. But until then, the Jaguars and their entire roster know they...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Iron Sharpens Iron: How Shaquill Griffin Knows Trevor Lawrence is Special

The Jacksonville Jaguars defense has been waiting, biding their time, watching, gathering intel…and as the club adjourns for the summer, saying goodbye until they reconvene for training camp in six weeks, the defense leaves rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence with a message. “The defense, when they let us loose,” teased corner...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Urban Meyer: Laviska Shenault Is ‘One of Our Best Playmakers on Offense’

The Laviska Shenault hype train is full steam ahead entering the dog days of summer -- and don't count on it slowing down anytime soon. From turning heads in each voluntary practice during organized team activities to earning high praise from former veteran receivers, Shenault's stock has taken quite a jump in recent weeks. A jump that likely doesn't surprise considering Shenault's place in head coach Urban Meyer's offense.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Peyton Manning, Tim Tebow shout out Demaryius Thomas

Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas has officially retired from pro football at the age of 33. Thomas will go down as one of the best wide receivers to ever put on a Denver Broncos uniform, and he had the opportunity to play with one of the best quarterbacks in league history — Peyton Manning. Thomas also came into the NFL with Tim Tebow back in the 2010 NFL Draft as the team’s top two picks in the class.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Roundtable: Top Things To Watch For at Jaguars’ Minicamp

The biggest offseason in Jacksonville Jaguars history continues on, with the club set to host a two-day mandatory veteran minicamp this week. Several teams around the league have elected to cancel minicamp, but given the relative youth of the roster and Head Coach Urban Meyer's first offseason in the NFL, the Jags are taking advantage of the extra time on the field.
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Examining the Jaguars' Top 10 Salary Cap Hits For 2021

When it comes to the NFL, where each player is among the very best in the entire world at their position, the margin of talent can be thin from game to game. As Urban Meyer described at his opening press conference as the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coach, the NFL is a league that is designed for teams to go .500.