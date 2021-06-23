Cancel
Vivienne Westwood Celebrates Anniversaries With New Runway Book

By Michelle Lee
crfashionbook.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article"The only reason I'm in fashion is to destroy the word 'conformity'" Vivienne Westwood, the British designer who shook the sartorial world with her provoking, unconventional mentality, once said. Now, after 5o years as a fashion label and 40 years residing on the runway (and coinciding with Westwood's 80th birthday), Vivienne Westwood is publishing a book that envelopes the ingenuity of the house's voguish sphere.

