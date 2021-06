Lincoln firefighters rescued one person from an apartment building after a fire Monday night. LFR was called around 10:45 p.m. to 541 Surfside Drive. When crews arrived a maintenance worker at the apartment complex reported there was smoke in one of the units and a possible victim. LFR says there was no active fire, just heavy smoke in the apartment. The resident was rescued from the building and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.