Astoria Hot Springs-goers may soon be able to chill out even more – with a cold plunge

Registration is required for this activity. Some stiff climbs rewarded with some really nice river views. From the Cold Spring Train Station, we will hike to a trail head and ascend Mount Taurus and more, depending on the weather and the group. Expect an 8 mile hike at a brisk pace (level-3 under the old rating codes), with limited stops. Please bring at least 2 liters of water, lunch and sunscreen. Wear hiking boots or trail shoes and bring hiking poles if you have them. Not for beginners or stragglers. Once you've registered, I will send info confirming the meeting place and time. Despite the recent easing of Covid-19 restrictions - out of consideration for all people who share the trails with us, all participants must 1) be free of COVID-19 infection to their knowledge 2) carry face masks 3) carry hand sanitizer of at least 60% alcohol and 4) be prepared to observe social distancing.