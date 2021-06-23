Cancel
Immigration

Review: Love and loss in ‘I Carry You with Me’

By LINDSEY BAHR
harrisondaily.com
 13 days ago

Director Heidi Ewing makes a powerful narrative debut with " ," a dreamy and tender, decades-spanning story about love, sacrifice, memory and immigration.

harrisondaily.com
Heidi Ewing
#I Carry You With Me
Beauty & Fashionworldofreel.com

‘I Carry You With Me’: Potent Gay Romance Set Between the U.S.-Mexico Border [Review]

Heidi Ewing’s passionate gay romance “I Carry You With Me” ended up winning the NEXT Audience and Jury Prize at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. An effervescent mood piece, and filled with relevance, Wing had originally set her sights for the film to be a documentary about her two subjects, but when she couldn’t complete it, she decided to tell her story through, mostly, fiction.
MoviesDerrick

Review: 'I Carry You With Me' brings a gay immigrant romance into imperfect but moving focus

"They hate us over there." That's Gerardo (Christian Vazquez), alarmed to hear that his boyfriend, Ivan (Armando Espitia), is thinking of leaving home and crossing over into the United States. For a moment, under the circumstances, you'd be forgiven for not knowing exactly what he means by "us." Is he referring to Mexicans seeking a better life in a country that's sure to regard them with fear and loathing? Or could he mean gay people, likely to encounter ignorance and hostility even in an ostensibly more tolerant society than the one they're living in?
Moviesmoveablefest.com

Interview: Heidi Ewing on the Moving Experience of Making “I Carry You With Me”

Just over a year after Heidi Ewing thought she would be unveiling her debut drama “I Carry You With Me” in her hometown of New York, she could finally exhale, standing outside of Hudson Yards where the film had an outdoor premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. Bringing a film that she had wrestled with for the better part of a decade to the city where she had gotten to know the partners in life and in business Ivan Garcia and Gerardo Zabaleta that inspired it, she could reflect on the full journey of the film and how much further it could go.
MoviesAOL Moviefone

Heidi Ewing talks about her new film ‘I Carry You With Me’

In this interview with Moviefone, Ewing talks about making her first narrative feature, why her cast and crew was entirely Mexican, and the importance of holding on to your vision. Director Heidi Ewing made her directorial debut co-directing ‘The Boys of Baraka’ with Rachel Grady in 2005. The two followed...
Musicmoveablefest.com

Interview: Composer Jay Wadley on Music as Memory in “I Carry You With Me”

When Heidi Ewing was looking for a composer for “I Carry You with Me,” it was always going to be something of an adjustment for the filmmaker who largely resisted any artifice coming from documentaries such as “Jesus Camp” and “One of Us” (with Rachel Grady), but in making a sweeping romance, cutting across decades and borders with a pair of lovers (Armando Espitia and Christian Vazquez) who sacrifice everything for one another, she wanted a sound as overwhelming as the feelings her characters had for each other.
MoviesSan Francisco Chronicle

Review: ‘I Carry You With Me’ turns gay Mexican couple’s journey into evocative, exhilarating cinema

The hauntingly beautiful semi-documentary “I Carry You With Me,” a saga about a gay Mexican couple trying to make a new life in America, is not an easy movie to classify — which is exactly what the filmmakers had in mind. Suffice it to say, the film is a lyrical meditation on loneliness, immigration, homophobia and the emotional price that comes with following one’s dreams.
MoviesDerrick

Director Heidi Ewing mixes styles with 'I Carry You With Me'

Filmmaker Heidi Ewing was at the 2012 Sundance Film Festival with her Detroit documentary "Detropia" when her friends of seven years, Ivan Garcia and Gerardo Zabaleta, told her their story. She had met them years ago while out dancing at a wine bar in New York City. They spoke Spanish,...
