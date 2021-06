Pat's Rest A While is a new restaurant on the Mandeville lakefront developed across a historic site that was nearly lost and has now been transformed. It started out in the 19th century as a waterfront hotel, a destination for summer-weary New Orleanians to escape the city. By the early 1900s, it was developed into a complex of cabins and used by a charitable group to offer lakefront retreats to needy women and their children.