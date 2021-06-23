Cancel
Every Look from Mônot Resort 2022

By Hannah Oh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMônot’s Resort 2022 debut served bold, architecture-inspired designs that celebrated and accentuated the feminine form with structure and luxurious fabrics that speak for themselves. The collection is devoid of prints, focusing instead on silk crêpe, silk chiffon, and cotton jersey materials as well as introducing sustainably-made denim for the first time. Models don sheer, delicate gloves and one particular outfit styled by Ron Hartleben pairs opera gloves with the unexpected — blue jeans. Eli Mizrahi hasn’t abandoned his through-line of glamorously feminine tailoring, no, rather he empowers the Mônot woman to revel in special pieces on ordinary days. After all, how could anyone feel ordinary in elbow-length, arm-hugging, dramatic black gloves? Poufed mod hair, bold afros, and slicked back buns add to Mônot's maximal minimalist aesthetic for no shortage of beauty inspiration.

