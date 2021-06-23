Cancel
Burberry Releases Spring 2022 Menswear Collection

By Lauryn Jiles
crfashionbook.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurberry embraced simplicity, freedom, and shape in its latest Spring 2022 Menswear collection. For the new collection, Creative Director, Riccardo Tisci, molds together his idea of freedom and togetherness to create a collection that inspires energy and positivity. After three years at the helm of the house, Tisci has begun to inject his own cutting-edge aesthetic seen in his previous work into the codes of the British house.

Riccardo Tisci
