SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Following the announcement from Gov. Cuomo, NYRA has announced that Saratoga Race Course will re-open at 100% capacity. “As New Yorkers collectively reach this major milestone in the fight against COVID-19, NYRA thanks Governor Cuomo for his leadership in achieving this goal and for the opportunity to welcome fans back to Saratoga this summer,” said NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke. “This season will be a celebration like no other in Saratoga’s long and storied history and we are thrilled to open the gates to the best fans in racing in just a few short weeks.”